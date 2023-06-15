Congress is ‘new Muslim League’, says BJP after the repeal of anti-conversion law

The BJP reacted sharply to the Congress government's decision on Thursday to repeal the anti-conversion law brought in by its regime in Karnataka, and dubbed the M Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit as "new Muslim League" Is this “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” Mr @RahulGandhi ?" asked senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) on Twitter.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's ‘Anti Hindu agenda’ is exposed, he said. Do you want Hindus to be wiped out? Conversion Mafia has influenced Siddaramaiah and his cabinet to withdraw ‘Anti Conversion Law’ which was introduced by BJP,” he added. BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said the ‘Conversion Mafia’ in Karnataka "ensures that the AntiHinduCONgress repeals the anti-conversion law brought in by the @BJP4Karnataka government." "CONgress is the new Muslim League and it will go to any extent to hurt Hindus", Ravi alleged.

The Karnataka cabinet today decided to repeal the 'anti conversion' law brought in by the previous BJP government. "The cabinet discussed the anti-conversion bill. We have approved the bill to repeal the changes that were brought in by them (BJP government) in 2022. It will be tabled during the session starting from July 3," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting. The 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act' (anti-conversion law) came into effect in 2022. The act provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

