Congress MLA Priyank Kharge slams K'taka CM over 'economic jihad'

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Saturday took a dig at the state government amid the spate of controversies, including 'Halal' meat.

The Congress MLA from Chittapur Assembly Constituency in Kalaburagi District, Priyank Kharge, wrote on his Twitter, "Congratulations @CMofKarnataka we now have our neighbor telling startups to move to Hyderabad for not only a better infrastructure but also a better social infrastructure. A few more economic jihads from your party will ensure that we neither get investments nor jobs."

His comment came after the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, K. T. Rama Rao, replied to a tweet of a Bangalore-based start-up company owner who had slammed the state government for poor infrastructure in the city despite paying heavy taxes.

Founder of Khatabook and Housing app, Ravish Naresh, March 30 said on Twitter, "Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Silicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Silicon Valley."

While replying to his tweet, the Urban Development Minister of Telangana wrote, "Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best and getting in and out of the city is a breeze. More importantly, our Government's focus is on 3 I Mantra; innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth."