Congress shares video of students filling potholes in Karnataka: 'Lost hope...'

The Congress on Monday shared a video of school kids filling potholes on a road and launched an attack on the ruling BJP government. The party tagged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and asked him to learn from the students. In the clip, some students are seen repairing the stretch; they are apparently surrounded by their teachers. A tweet from the state unit of Congress (roughly translated from Kannada) read, “The children themselves are covering the potholes as they (have) lost hope on the useless government."

The grand old party further mounted the attack over allegations of commission to government workers, and tweeted, “If the government had done this work that the children are doing, they would have looted the 40% commission and left the potholes intact! @BSBommai at least look at these children and learn!”

According to reports by the local media, the video was shot near a government school in Mysuru’s Hunsur area.

Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge also shared the video on Twitter and said that the government is busy painting schools saffron. "While Govt is busy painting school saffron, the students are filling up potholes. The priorities of the Govt is clear, please their masters," he wrote. However, the ruling BJP is yet to respond on the viral video or the allegations made by the opposition Congress.

Karnataka has seen multiple pothole related accidents in recent times. Recently, a retired soldier died after he reportedly crashed on the road due to a pothole near Karnataka’s Mandya area. Former CM and JDS leader Kumaraswamy also held the ruling BJP responsible for his death.

