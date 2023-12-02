Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress ‘troubleshooter’ DK Shivakumar to be in Telangana ahead of election results: Report

ByHT News Desk | Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 02, 2023 10:44 AM IST

Shivakumar confident about Congress MLAs, ready to handle any situation

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday amid optimistic exit poll projections for the Congress party. While most of the exit poll results have given an edge to the Congress party in Telangana, a few surveys also project a potential hung assembly, prompting the party's high command to alert Shivakumar about the possibility of MLA poaching.

Speaking to the TV channels, DK Shivakumar asserted that nobody can poach the Congress MLAs.

He said, “I have full confidence in our MLAs and the victory of our party. It is an impossible task to poach our MLAs. People on ground are with the Congress and even before the exit poll surveys were out, I knew that we were winning in Telangana. I am ready to handle any situation if my high command asks me to.”

One of the Telugu states, Telangana, which went to polls on November 30 recorded a voter turnout of 71.34 per cent. The Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Congress and BJP are equally confident about winning the elections, but the exit poll surveys indicate a tough fight between the ruling BRS and the Congress party.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has also called for a cabinet meeting on December 4, while TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has alerted Congress workers to prepare for the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress CM on December 9.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, renowned as the troubleshooter in the Congress party, stressed that no resort politics will happen, and Congress will get a clear majority in all three states.

