Contractor death: Karnataka minister booked for 'abetment of suicide'
A case has been registered against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister K S Eshwarappa for abetment of suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor, police said on Wednesday.
They said Eshwarappa has been named as the first accused in the case. The FIR was registered based on a complaint from Prashanth Patil, brother of Santhosh Patil, who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier. Patil was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide.
The complaint by Prashanth named minister Eshwarappa and his staff members Ramesh and Basavaraj as the accused. In the complaint, Prashanth Patil contented his brother had undertaken works worth ₹4 crore in Hindalaga village. Santhosh had invested his money in the project and the bill for the work was pending.
Santhosh had visited minister Eshwarappa several times and had pleaded him to release the amount. But his close aid Basavaraj and Ramesh were demanding 40 percent commission, the complaint alleged. Meanwhile, a forensic team examined the evidence at the spot where Patil was found dead.
Patil's death had on Tuesday triggered a major political row with the Congress demanding the ouster of Eshwarappa even as its senior leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the issue.
After a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa in connection with the death of the contractor, CM Bommai said on Wednesday he will discuss the issue with his fellow Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.
Meanwhile, Congress delegation including DK Shivakumar and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding the sacking of state minister K S Eshwarappa over contractor Santosh Patil's death, ANI reported.
Reacting to the news of the contractor's death, Eshwarappa ha said, “I have no idea what death note he has written, why he has made these accusations. I do not know, we cannot even ask him.”
Punjab cadre ex-IPS officer Lalpura reappointed NCM chief
The central government on Tuesday re-appointed retired Punjab-cadre IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities. Also read: 2 Sikh men attacked in New York, 2nd such incident in 10 days: 'Deplorable' Lalpura, who was first appointed as chairman in September last year, had to resign from the post in December to contest as the BJP candidate from Ropar assembly constituency, which he lost.
Anjuman-E-Islam members offer pooja at Hanumantha temple
Members of the Anjuman-E-Islam, an educational and social organization, from Dharwad, offered a special pooja at the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple on Monday where a Muslim vendor's fruit cart was vandalised, The New Indian Express reported. Four Sri Ram Sene activists were held by police for the vandalism, making it one of the first arrests on the matter of economic boycott of Muslim vendors around temple premises.
Karnataka CM reacts after minister booked in contractor death case
After a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa over the death of a contractor who had accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday he will discuss the issue with his fellow Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The senior BJP leader was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide.
Raje accuses Rajasthan govt of banning Hindu festivals
Jaipur: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje has accused the Rajasthan government of banning Hindu festivals through administrative orders and said it will not be tolerated. She said the accused named for the violence in Karauli were not arrested and added innocent people were put behind the bars. “The police have not yet met the people whose shops were damaged.” Congress leader Archana Sharma accused the BJP of trying to polarise society.
Maximum temp to hover around 39 degrees Celsius in Delhi
New Delhi: The mercury dipped below the 40-degree mark for the first time in six days in Delhi on Tuesday as clouds ended a five-day heatwave. Most weather stations recorded a dip of two to three degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperatures will start rising slightly to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.
