Controversy erupts over proposed Bengaluru-Hosur metro link as pro-Kannada groups oppose project: Report

A proposal to extend Bengaluru's metro system to Hosur, an industrial hub in Tamil Nadu, has ignited a controversy in Karnataka, with numerous pro-Kannada groups expressing strong opposition. The Karnataka government remains cautious about the project, allowing a feasibility study but hesitating to commit.(PTI Photo)

These groups are concerned that the interstate metro project could lead to an influx of migrants from Tamil Nadu into Bengaluru, putting additional pressure on the city's already stretched resources, according to a report.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited is currently working on a feasibility study for this proposed link, which would connect Bommasandra in Karnataka to Hosur in Tamil Nadu. If implemented, it would be the first interstate metro system in southern India, spanning 23 kilometers, with 12 kilometers in Karnataka and 11 kilometers in Tamil Nadu. The plan includes 12 metro stations and a depot, the report noted.

Narayan Gowda, the president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organization, spoke to the publication and expressed his concerns, saying, "We shouldn't link Namma Metro to Tamil Nadu. Already lakhs of people from Tamil Nadu have come here and built their lives. We are already seeing that in border areas like Attibele and Electronic City... If we link the metro to Tamil Nadu, it will become easier for more people to migrate, and it will make the lives of Kannadigas difficult."

Karnataka's government has permitted Tamil Nadu to carry out a pre-feasibility study but has remained cautious about committing to the project. The state is reportedly hesitant to share the financial burden, particularly as Karnataka has been losing manufacturing investments to the Hosur area in Tamil Nadu.

For instance, despite being based in Bengaluru, Ola chose to establish its manufacturing plant in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and other companies have followed suit, favoring the Hosur-Krishnagiri region over Bengaluru.

Pro-Kannada activists also argue that Karnataka's resources should prioritize local investment and job creation rather than facilitating easier access to Hosur. Another activist, Sajith, questioned the necessity of extending the metro to Hosur instead of focusing on Karnataka’s regions like Ramanagara or Bidadi, the report added.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metro's yellow line, which will connect Bommasandra to RV Road, is expected to be operational by December 2024. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has also commissioned a feasibility study for extending this line to Attibele, a town near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. While this extension might pave the way for further developments, extending the metro into Tamil Nadu remains a contentious issue in Karnataka.