Cops file FIR against Kannada actor Darshan for ‘letting’ his dogs bite woman

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has found himself in the middle of a controversy after allegedly “letting” his pet dogs loose on a woman in Bengaluru. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him in this regard, according to news agency ANI. Kannada actor Darshan.(Twitter/dasadarshan)

ALSO READ | Kannada actor Darshan apologises to media after 2 years of ban due to viral audio

The actor has been accused of setting his dogs free on a woman and even letting them bite her on Saturday for parking her car in the vicinity of his residence in Bengaluru's RR Nagar, according to reports. Thoogudeepa has not yet addressed these allegations. In this light, cops filed an FIR under section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged “negligent conduct”.

ALSO READ | Actor Darshan, wife booked under Wildlife Act

The actor has been in the news for similar instances in the past. In the beginning of the year, Thoogudeepa faced another case filed by the Forest department against him and his wife for posing with a migratory bird, the bar-headed goose.

ALSO READ | Kannada actor Darshan apologises to media after 2 years of ban due to viral audio

Earlier in December, the actor was attacked by miscreants while promoting his film ‘Kranti’, wherein the Karnataka police held three people for allegedly hurling a slipper at him on a stage in Hosapete.

ALSO READ | Kannada actor Darshan begins campaigning for the BJP from KGF

He was even banned by Kannada media agencies for two years after an audio clip of his went viral. Thoogudeepa was heard yelling at someone and even cursing the person in a conversation with a media member.

(With ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON