Corruption, civic apathy likely to rock monsoon session of K’taka legislature
Incidentally, the Bommai government celebrated its 3-year rule on Saturday in Bengaluru, “Janaspandhana”, after several delays like the BJP youth wing’s outcry after Praveen Nettaru murder case and then the death of minister Umesh Katti.
The Karnataka legislature’s monsoon session scheduled to commence on Monday is expected to be stormy as opposition parties Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are gearing up to corner the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government over the recent floods, rising allegations of corruption and lack of development among others issues.
The session is scheduled to go on till September 23.
“Let @BSBommai first clean his own house. 40% saraka is filled with looters & scamsters. Mr @BSBommai, I challenge you for an open discussion on corruption. We are always ready. You fix the time & venue, and we will come,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition and Congress MLA, said in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday.
Bommai has had a difficult term in office since he replaced BS Yediyurappa in July last year, inheriting all the challenges like corruption allegations, infighting and lack of development under the BJP since 2019.
Bommai has also adopted a hard-right approach with the introduction of bills like anti-conversion and almost justifying moral policing with the “action and reaction” remark last October.
His government also gave at least ₹25 lakh to the families of Harsha Jingade and Praveen Nettaru, both right-wing activists who were murdered, but has not done the same for others from the Muslim community who met the same fate on account of hate crimes.
In more recent times, the government has been under pressure over the police sub-inspector (PSI) and KPTCL recruitment scandal. There have been at least two letters from the Karnataka state contractors association, alleging and even naming ministers and other elected representatives demanding bribes to award public works.
“The 40% govt has now waded into the supply of medicines as well. Karnataka needs the @INCKarnataka vaccine against corruption,” Priyank Kharge, the chairman of the communications wing for the Congress in Karnataka, said.
He even said the claims made by Bommai during the “Janaspandana” were a “bunch of lies”.
The BJP hit back, calling Siddaramaiah as the “most corrupt chief minister” the state has ever seen.
“Siddaramaiah is threatened by the public response to just one programme of the BJP so how will he handle the next one. There are many conventions to come and Brashtaramaiah (wordplay to indicate corrupt Siddaramaiah) is already reeling like his roots are on fire,” the BJP state unit wrote on its official Twitter handle.
The BJP is also expected to table the anti-conversion bill in the upper house where it now enjoys a majority. The bill was promulgated as an ordinance in May that outlaws religious conversions, restricts and penalises any conversion of faith by “misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage”.
Pune auto association demand RTO to permit charging as per tariff card
The Pune autorickshaw associations have demanded that the RTO authorities permit them to charge customers according to the tariff card rates as a number of auto meters are yet to be calibrated by the RTO authorities. There are 94,000 autorickshaws in Pune district and only 30,000 have been calibrated so far. The autorickshaw drivers met with Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane on September 7 in Mumbai and apprised him of their demand.
BPCON-2022: Frequent urge to urinate could be caused by a heart condition, say doctors
Frequent urge for urination during night hours is not all about prostate enlargement, as is commonly thought, but could be a heart problem too, said experts at the BPCON-2022, the conference on hypertension organised by the Indian society of hypertension, that concluded on Sunday. Secretary general of the association of international doctors, Dr Abhishek Shukla said that pulmonary hypertension cases are now becoming more common, but due to a lack of awareness among doctors it is less diagnosed.
PCMC to stop collecting wet garbage from hsg soc generating over 100kg waste
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to stop collecting wet garbage from housing societies which generate more than 100 kg of waste daily. K C Garg, founding member and ex-secretary, Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation, said that the PCMC carries out the work of garbage disposal half-heartedly. The PCMC collects more than 850 metric tonne of garbage every day from the twin town.
Muslim body urges madrasas to cooperate in survey
General secretary of Deeni Taleemi Council of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Masoodul Hasan Usmani, has urged the management of the madrasas to cooperate in the 46-day madrasa survey initiated by the state government and further asked them not to worry about the process. While talking to the mediapersons here on Sunday, Usmani said that the state government had taken the initiative in view of the demand raised by the UP Madrasa Board.
Police arrest three accused in Gorakhpur molestation case
The police on Saturday evening arrested three accused in connection with the molesting of a 25-year-old woman near the Dharamshala Bazar Bridge at the Gorakhpur railway station on Wednesday, officials said. The three accused identified as Imtiyaz Ansari, Ankit Paswan and Santosh Chauhan were arrested by the police late evening on September 10 from a park near platform number 9 of the railway station. Later she reached Gorakhpur Railway Police station and narrated her ordeal.
