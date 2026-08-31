Couple jump off 7th floor of Bengaluru building, woman dies; cops suspect rift

A 23-year-old software engineer died after a fall from the seventh floor of a residential building in Whitefield on Sunday, while a 30-year-old man sustained critical injuries, according to police. The two, both from Puducherry, had reportedly been in a relationship for about six years.

Police said a detailed probe is underway. (File/PTI)

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The fall took place at about 11.30 a.m. Police said their preliminary inquiry was examining whether differences between the couple preceded the incident. The woman is believed to have attempted to take her own life by jumping from the building, police said.

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“There appears to have been a rift between the two. This is one of the primary angles we are examining as a possible reason behind the incident. However, our investigation is still underway,” Whitefield police inspector Preetham Gowda said. The injured man was taken to a private hospital, where he was receiving treatment in critical condition. The woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination, with police awaiting the medical findings.

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{{^usCountry}} “The woman was around 23-years-old and had been working as a software engineer in Whitefield for the last eight months,” Gowda said. Officers have also begun speaking to people familiar with the couple as they seek to establish the circumstances preceding the fall. A Unnatural Death Report has been filed by Whitefield police, and the investigation is on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The woman was around 23-years-old and had been working as a software engineer in Whitefield for the last eight months,” Gowda said. Officers have also begun speaking to people familiar with the couple as they seek to establish the circumstances preceding the fall. A Unnatural Death Report has been filed by Whitefield police, and the investigation is on. {{/usCountry}}

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