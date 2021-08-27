Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Bengaluru's ISKCON temple to remain closed on Janmashtami
bengaluru news

Covid-19: Bengaluru's ISKCON temple to remain closed on Janmashtami

In a press release, the management said that the temple will be closed on August 29 and 30.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 05:29 PM IST
An idol of Lord Krishna (HT Photo/Used only for representation)

Bengaluru’s famous ISKCON temple reiterated on Friday that it will remain closed for two days on the occasion of Janmashtami due to the current situation of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Karnataka. The temple premises, it said in a release, will be out of bounds for the public on August 29 and August 30.

Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, will fall on August 30 this year. ISKCON will celebrate the festival for two days.

“In the interest of public safety, as well as prevailing government regulations, the temple management has decided to keep the ISKCON Bangalore campus closed for public on both the days. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this decision,” ISKCON Bengaluru said in a press release. However, it also said that all services will be offered to Lord Krishna as per the festival schedule.

RELATED STORIES

“Devotees can participate in the festivities online by visiting our YouTube channel, website, and other official social media accounts,” the statement further noted.

In a public notice on August 25, ISKCON had announced the closure of the temple on Janmashtami. It had also shared the schedule for online festivities.

On August 13, the Karnataka government had issued an advisory for Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi, prohibiting religious processions for both festivals.

Thursday saw1213 people test positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka, while 25 lives were lost due to the infection, according to a health department bulletin. There were 1206 discharges as well on the day. The state’s infection tally thus stands at 2,943,463 including 2,886,906 recoveries, 37,231 fatalities and 19,300 active cases.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has set a target of at least five lakh Covid-19 vaccinations from September 1.

(With agency inputs)

