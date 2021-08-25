K’taka relaxes testing rules for fliers from Europe, West Asia

The Karnataka government on Tuesday relaxed RT-PCR testing norms for those arriving from the United Kingdom, Europe and the middle-eastern countries.

Under the relaxations, passengers arriving from the UK, Europe and Middle East would have to provide samples to health authorities but will be permitted to leave the airport before the results are declared.

“The passengers arriving from (the) UK, Europe and Middle East on arrival at Kempegowda International Airport and other entry airports in Karnataka, shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per SoPs,” the state government said in a new order on Tuesday.

Earlier passengers arriving from these counties were subject to RT-PCR tests at the airport irrespective of the negative test report from the originating country.

This was done to minimize the risk of importing new Covid-19 variants.

“However, the passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa shall continue to provide the samples at Kempegowda international Airport / other entry airports and wait for the results in the airport. On testing negative they shall leave the airport,” according to the new orders.

Karnataka has so far recorded several variants of the Covid-19 virus that has added to the challenges of the southern state which was among the worst impacted by the pandemic.

The state has so far detected 155 cases of the Alpha / B.1.1.7 variant, 7 of the Beta / B.1.351, 1089 Delta / B.1.617.2 and 4 of the Delta plus / B.1.617.2.1(AY.1) variant, government data shows. The state has also detected 159 Kappa / B.1.617.1 variants and 1 ETA / B.1.525 variant.

However, Karnataka has seen a marginal reduction in new infections but the threat of the third wave of infections looms large on the southern state. There were 1,259 new infections in a 24 -hour period, the state health department said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As the biggest city in Karnataka and among the largest urban centres in the country, Bengaluru attracts millions of arrivals from foreign shores each year.

Despite the pandemic, Bengaluru airport has seen an uptick in arrivals in recent days and weeks.

The state government said that it will continue to monitor these points of arrival closely. The state already has a rule that mandates negative RT-PCR tests from those coming from Kerala and Maharashtra, where there has been a resurgence of cases.

“However, further actions shall be taken as per existing SoPs. The strict tele-monitoring of these passengers should be ensured. The above protocol shall be periodically reviewed according to the scenario of Covid-19 in the state,” the government said in its order on international passengers.