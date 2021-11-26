Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Covid-19 in Karnataka medical college: Caseload rises to 182 as 116 more test positive
bengaluru news

Covid-19 in Karnataka medical college: Caseload rises to 182 as 116 more test positive

Two hostels in the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad, Karnataka, were closed on Thursday after 66 students had initially tested positive for the disease.
116 more people test Covid positive at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad, Karnataka.(PTI)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

With 116 more people, mostly students, testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at some medical colleges in Karnataka, the total caseload reached 182 cases on Friday, according to official data. Also, as many as 696 people were tested on Thursday of which 116 samples turned out positive.

Earlier on Thursday, two hostels in the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad, Karnataka, were closed after 66 students had initially tested positive for the disease, according to a report by news agency PTI. Further, local authorities have said that the outbreak of the disease might have been due to an event that had happened nearly a week ago, according to the report. All the primary and secondary contacts of those tested positive are also being tested and the students have also been advised to avoid attending marriages, functions and cultural gatherings.

“ 300 students have been tested so far and the remaining 100 are also undergoing tests. By evening their results are also likely. Also, there are about 3,000 staff members, who will be tested. Those testing positive will be quarantined and given treatment,” PTI quoted deputy commissioner of Dharwad Nitish Patil as saying.

RELATED STORIES

“Those who have tested positive will not be allowed to come out and those who are awaiting test results are also quarantined, so precautionary measures have been taken to avoid any further spread,” Patil had also said.

All students and staff, who fall under the health workers category, of the college have been fully vaccinated against the disease, however, their records are being verified, officials said.

Meanwhile, there were 306 new Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka on Thursday and two related fatalities. The active caseload stood at 6,492, according to a bulletin from the state health department. So far, 2,994,561 cases and 38,187 deaths have been logged in the state.

Topics
coronavirus dharwad
