Covid-19: Karnataka govt to issue advisory on wearing face masks in public, says health minister

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bomma to review the pandemic situation in the southern state.
Passengers wearing face masks stand in a queue for Covid-19 test at Krantiveer Sangoli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru (PTI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 05:08 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

With several states making wearing of masks mandatory in the wake of a rise in daily Covid-19 cases across the country, Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Monday that the state government will soon issue an advisory regarding wearing of masks in public areas.

“We’ve taken a couple of important decisions, including issuing an advisory to all the people that masking should happen in public areas. We are asking people to avoid unnecessary congregations and maintain social distancing,” news agency ANI quoted Karnataka health minister, Dr Sudhakar K, as saying.

The minister’s remarks came after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a review meeting to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in the state. Revenue minister R Ashoka, who is the vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), attended the meeting; several senior officials were also present.

In March, most state governments withdrew Covid-19 related restrictions as the national daily infections reached a 2-year low, even falling below the 1,000-mark on several days. However, in recent days, the country has seen an uptick in fresh cases, with some states, such as Delhi, logging a high daily caseload.

This rise has prompted some states to reintroduce the mandatory mask rule.

On Sunday, Karnataka, where all curbs were lifted on March 3, recorded as many as 60 fresh infections, while there was no new related fatality, a health department bulletin showed. The total active caseload, as per the bulletin, stood at 1,676.

 

