Tamil Nadu makes wearing masks mandatory, violators to pay ₹500 fine
Tamil Nadu on Friday re-introduced ₹500 fines for those not wearing masks at public places, news agency PTI reported. The southern state is the latest to make masks mandatory after Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in wake of rising covid-19 cases.
The decision to collect a ₹500 fine was taken after laxity among people in following Covid appropriate behaviour in public places. "We have directed the officials of local administration, health and police departments to collect fines from those who are not seen wearing a mask while in public places," J Radhakrishnan, principal health secretary told PTI.
Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 39 new cases thereby taking the active infections tally to 259. The top health official admitted that the collection of fine for not wearing masks had been relaxed after cases witnessed a decline across the state.
"They (citizens) may be travelling by a metropolitan bus or in a crowded public place, but they are not seen wearing a mask. We have instructed officials in all the districts to ensure people wear a mask," Radhakrishnan said.
"The department earlier collected a total fine of over ₹110 crore from over 60 lakh people for not wear a mask. However, there was relaxation from collecting the fine then. Now, we have instructed Collectors, officials of local administration, health department, police to create awareness on COVID-19 protocol and also collect fine of ₹500 from people who do not wear a face mask," he said.
In another development, 18 more people at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have tested positive, taking the tally to 30.
"From the 700-odd samples collected on Thursday, 18 more people have tested positive totalling 30 till date. All of them are vaccinated and are doing well," he said.
During pandemic, chatbot delivered recipes, bedtime stories to anganwadi beneficiaries
A 25-year-old resident of Pandharpur's Bhalawani village, Mumbai Mamta Mhaske, was worried when Mhaske's three-year-old daughter became an erratic eater. When she was racking her brain for ideas, she came across an AI-based chatbot developed by the state's Women and Child Development (WCD) department, where she found nutritious recipes for children, bedtime stories to keep them engaged and other interventions for early childhood development.
Kalyan Dombivli civic body to tackle water woes in its 27 villages
To address the water woes in 27 villages in Kalyan and Dombivli, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has planned to install GPS in water tankers, set up water tanks, tanker-filling points and increase the frequency of tankers. Since the 27 villages were merged with KDMC in June 2015, the villagers have been protesting against the lack of water supply. Despite several promises by the civic body, there is water shortage in these villages even this year.
Navi Mumbai civic chief gives directives to keep roads free of potholes in monsoon
With monsoon merely two months away, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's civic chief conducted a review meeting earlier this week, giving directives to keep the city roads free of potholes and ensure that that the disaster management is in a position to address each and every call it receives with prompt responses. NMMC has set May 15 as the deadline for completion of all works in the city related to pre-monsoon.
Thane residents still facing water shortage despite assurances from authorities
Residents of some areas of Ghodbunder Road and Diva are facing water shortage despite assurances from the authorities that there is enough water supply and no water cuts would be implemented in the city this summer. Thane Municipal Corporation has assured that additional water tankers would be provided to areas with shortage of water and the supply issues would be sorted in a month.
Navi Mumbai’s vertical gardens go dry; residents question their maintenance
Questions are raised by activists and residents over Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's failure to look into the maintenance of the initiatives done under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The vertical gardens set up adjacent to Rabale railway station and near St Xavier's High School in Airoli have dried up completely. Local activist, Yogesh Shinde has raised his concern with the municipal commissioner as well. The dried-up vertical garden was also sighted by residents and the matter was even tweeted.
