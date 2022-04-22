Tamil Nadu makes wearing masks mandatory, violators to pay 500 fine

Tamil Nadu on Friday re-introduced ₹500 fines for those not wearing masks at public places, news agency PTI reported. The southern state is the latest to make masks mandatory after Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in wake of rising covid-19 cases.



The decision to collect a ₹500 fine was taken after laxity among people in following Covid appropriate behaviour in public places. "We have directed the officials of local administration, health and police departments to collect fines from those who are not seen wearing a mask while in public places," J Radhakrishnan, principal health secretary told PTI.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 39 new cases thereby taking the active infections tally to 259. The top health official admitted that the collection of fine for not wearing masks had been relaxed after cases witnessed a decline across the state.

"They (citizens) may be travelling by a metropolitan bus or in a crowded public place, but they are not seen wearing a mask. We have instructed officials in all the districts to ensure people wear a mask," Radhakrishnan said.



"The department earlier collected a total fine of over ₹110 crore from over 60 lakh people for not wear a mask. However, there was relaxation from collecting the fine then. Now, we have instructed Collectors, officials of local administration, health department, police to create awareness on COVID-19 protocol and also collect fine of ₹500 from people who do not wear a face mask," he said.



In another development, 18 more people at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have tested positive, taking the tally to 30.



"From the 700-odd samples collected on Thursday, 18 more people have tested positive totalling 30 till date. All of them are vaccinated and are doing well," he said.

