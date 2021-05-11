Covid-19: Karnataka's tally crosses 20-lakh mark with 39,510 new infections

Karnataka's Covid tally on Tuesday crossed the 20 lakh mark since the outbreak of the pandemic with 39,510 new infections, while 480 more deaths took the toll to 19,852, the health department said.

While the total caseload touched 20,13,193, the state has 5,87,452 active cases.

So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged including 22,584 on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 15,879 infections and 259 fatalities, which is highest in the state.

The city has so far reported 9,83,519 infections and 8,690 deaths.

There were 3,62,696 active cases.

Ballari loggegd 1,558 infections and 28 fatalities.

The small district has been reporting the second highest COVID related deaths after Bengaluru for almost a fortnight.

According to the health bulletin, 2,496 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 2,170 in Mysuru, 1,359 in Mandya, 1,108 in Shivamogga, 1,084 in Uttara Kannada and 1,083 in Udupi.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar and Raichur were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 18 deaths were reported in Uttara Kannada, 16 each in Tumakuru and Hassan, 14 in Bengaluru Rural, 12 each in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru and 10 in Shivamogga.

Deaths were reported in 21 other districts as well.

There were 1,16,238 tests done on Tuesday, a decline by about 8,000 compared to Monday.

So far 2.72 crore tests have been done cumulatively, the department added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON