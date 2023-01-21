‘Dear Bommai uncle..’: 2k Bengaluru students write to Karnataka CM. Details

Around 2,000 school students from Bengaluru wrote to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, urging his government to stop the construction of the proposed Sankey flyover. All the students were from different schools at Malleswaram, Sankey tank and Sadashivnagar area.

The students wrote their message on a postcard and sent it to the chief minister’s office at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha with the signatures of school children. “Dear Bommai uncle, please save our environment, we do not want Sankey flyover,” read one of the letters written by the school students.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, the project will lead to uprooting 40 trees in Malleshwaram area and it is considered as an environmental blunder by the activists. The four-lane flyover was earlier proposed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) as it is expected to reduce the heavy traffic in the area.

The project was first proposed in the year 2011 and it led to many controversies questioning the intent of the government. The local residents had even approached Karnataka High Court but the court passed the judgement in the favor of BBMP and allowed the construction of the flyover.

BBMP also proposed the plan of relocating the trees but residents of Malleswaram expressed their displeasure on the government's move.

