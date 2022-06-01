Delhi court summons Congress’s Shivakumar in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar and others while taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The court has directed him to appear before it on July 1.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case on Thursday.

The charge sheet has been filed in the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi before Special Judge Vikas Dhull.

The ED had arrested him on September 3, 2019 in the case, but the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October 2019.

Shivakumar is presently on bail in the case of money laundering registered by the ED on the basis of a complaint filed by the income tax (IT) department.

During the initial probe, the IT department had found allegedly unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to the Congress leader. However, Shivakumar had earlier called the charges “baseless” and “politically motivated”.

The ED had also summoned the Congress leader’s wife and mother to appear before it, which was later challenged in the Delhi High Court. According to the sources, the ED has not mentioned the names of Shivakumar’s wife and mother in the chargesheet.

The department in 2017 had recovered a total amount of ₹10 crore, including ₹2.5 crore from his Bengaluru property.

On August 3, 2017, the I-T conducted raids at Shivakumar’s residence and at the Eagleton Golf resort where 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs were staying. Back then, Shivakumar was in-charge of hospitality for all Congress Gujarat MLAs staying in Bengaluru.