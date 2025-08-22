DK Shivakumar sings RSS anthem in Karnataka Assembly, video goes viral

A video of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar singing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem inside the state Assembly has gone viral, triggering political chatter across social media. The anthem, ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome’, is traditionally sung at RSS shakhas (branches).(ANI)

In the now-viral clip, Shivakumar, a senior Congress leader and the state's Bengaluru Development Minister, is seen singing the anthem during the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly.

The footage has surprised many, given Congress’ long-standing ideological opposition to the RSS, which is widely regarded as the ideological parent of the ruling BJP and is known for its right-wing nationalist stance.

The viral video has also led to the resurfacing of an older clip where Shivakumar admits in the Assembly that he used to attend RSS shakhas in his younger days in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar. The two videos together have ignited fresh debate about the ideological overlaps and political fluidity in Karnataka's power corridors.

While the Congress party has not officially responded to the video, netizens suggest the clips could be used by rivals to question the party’s consistency on its stand against the RSS and the BJP.

