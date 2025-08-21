Bengaluru BMTC bus accident claims life of 10-year-old girl on Kogilu main road: Report

Bengaluru witnessed a fatal accident involving a BMTC bus, as a 10-year-old girl lost her life on Kogilu Main Road, Yelahanka, on Thursday morning. The victim, Tanvi Krishna, a fifth-grade student, died after falling from a two-wheeler and coming under the rear wheels of the city bus. Road accident in Bengaluru: The BMTC bus driver faces charges of negligence as investigations continue into recent fatal incidents involving the city corporation buses.(Screengrab (Reddit), Unsplash/_am)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru commuters celebrate return of bike-taxis on social media, share relief and excitement

Tanvi was on her way to school with her mother and younger sister when the scooter reportedly lost balance near ongoing roadwork and a parked vehicle. All three fell, but tragically, Tanvi was pulled under a moving BMTC bus on the Yelahanka–Shivajinagar route. While her mother Harshitha and sister suffered minor injuries, Tanvi died on the spot.

Yelahanka Traffic Police have filed a case against the bus driver for causing death by negligence and reckless driving. The bus, operated by BMTC’s Depot–11, has been seized as part of the investigation, The Hindu reported.

CCTV footage reviewed by both police and BMTC officials shows that the scooter slipped directly into the path of the bus, giving the driver little time to react. Senior BMTC personnel conducted an on-site inquiry and a spokesperson expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the organization's continued commitment to safety.

This marks the third fatal accident involving BMTC buses within just three days.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Urban ranks among India's top 5 districts for diesel generator air pollution, reveals study

On August 20, a 64-year-old man, P Sampangi, died at the Jayanagar bus terminal after allegedly falling while trying to board an electric BMTC bus.

A day earlier, on August 19, Roshan, a 37-year-old software engineer, died at Sanjaynagar after losing control of his bike and being run over by another BMTC bus.

All three cases are under police investigation for negligent driving.