'Don't go on long journeys': Health and family welfare services issues advisory amid rain in Karnataka

The Karnataka health and family welfare services on Monday issued a fresh advisory for the general health of the public as the state is reeling under spells of rain and cold temperatures, courtesy of cyclone Mandous coupled with the effect of winter.

The impact of the cyclone is likely to last for a week or more, with another cyclonic storm predicted to hit the Bay of Bengal next week. In this light, the department issued a list of dos and don'ts, especially for children, pregnant women, elderly citizens, and those with other co-morbid conditions.

“Karnataka is experiencing light to heavy intermittent showers, cold breeze & lower temperatures being recorded as a result of Manduous Cyclone, in view of this and also the winter season ahead, it is important for everyone to follow these precautionary measures,” The Karnataka Health department wrote on Twitter, sharing the advisory.

Do's

• Keep yourself hydrated with plenty of warm fluids like water and soups.

• Consume easily digestible foods that are home-cooked.

• Wear warm woollen clothes like sweaters, socks, and gloves even when you are indoors.

• Bathe in hot or warm water.

• Avoid going outside, unless it is necessary.

• Plug your ears with cotton or use scarf etc. and wear mask while stepping out.

• Maintain distance from those who are suffering from fever, cold or cough.

• Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use tissues or hand kerchiefs. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently.

• In case of fever and flu like symptoms, visit your doctor immediately.

Don'ts

• Do not consume cool drinks, ice creams, cold or refrigerated water.

• Do not get drenched in rain or expose yourself to chilly and windy conditions.

• Do not go on long journeys (especially week end trips or sightseeing trips).

• Do not consume spicy masala laden foods.

"District and BBMP health authorities should ensure raising awareness on the same, so that the vulnerable population remain healthy during the season," the advisory added.

