Don’t speak publicly on party matters, DKS warns leaders

With Congress leaders giving statements about the change in the government after two-and-a-half years, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, issued a gag order on all Congress MLAs and leaders, asking them not to speak publicly on internal party matters. Shivakumar’s gag order came after several party leaders, including public works minister Satish Jarkiholi and Congress party chief whip Ashok Pattan, openly issuing statements about the change in the government. (File photo)

“Whatever the internal issues of the party and the government are, MLAs can discuss them with the chief minister and me. But one should not speak in front of the media for any reason,” he said on Saturday.

Shivakumar’s gag order came after several party leaders, including public works minister Satish Jarkiholi and Congress party chief whip Ashok Pattan, openly issuing statements about the change in the government.

In a recent statement, three-time MLA Pattan had expressed his views on the idea of a cabinet change after two-and-a-half years. Emphasising his seniority with three terms as an MLA, he urged party leaders to consider those who work diligently for the party for ministerial positions.

Pattan also claimed that AICC general secretary in charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior leaders had given him an assurance that he would be inducted into the Cabinet considering his seniority and loyalty to the party.

“Some issues are being discussed internally in the party. I cannot say that openly. I am not going to discuss it. According to the information I have, no such discussion has taken place,” Shivakumar said, responding to Pattan’s statement.

Responding to a question on Jarkiholi’s statement that Shivakumar alone did not bring the party to power, the deputy CM asserted that he never claimed to have brought the party to power alone.

“The party workers, we, you, the people of the state have brought the Congress to power. I will never say today, tomorrow, hereafter, that DK Shivakumar alone brought it to power,” he said.

Last week, amid brewing disgruntlement among Congress MLAs over fund allocation, the party high command had stopped 20 legislators led by Jarkiholi from visiting Mysuru Dasara as a group. Speculations were rife that this was meant to be a show of strength by Jarkiholi, who was trying to send a message to the high command that his and other MLAs were unhappy over various issues including fund allocation.

Jarkiholi had denied any rift within the party, saying he was neither upset nor has he put forth any demand before the high command. “I am not upset, I have got a big department and have not put forth any demands,” Jarkiholi had said.

Recently, Jarkiholi had also locked horns with women and child development minister Laxmi Hebbalkar regarding affairs in Belagavi. The rift was triggered after the urban development department didn’t accept the recommendations by public works department (PWD) minister Jarkiholi for an appointment to the Belagavi City Corporation. Instead, a candidate suggested by Hebbalkar was considered.

In response to the alleged involvement of Shivakumar in the transfers, most MLAs and MLCs of the party stayed away from greeting Shivakumar during his visit to Belagavi. Shivakumar had however denied any rift in the party and said all the 136 MLAs of the Congress are together and united.

A month back, cooperation minister KN Rajanna, a Siddaramaiah supporter, had demanded that three more deputy chief minister posts be created, prompting AICC general secretary KC Venugopal had to intervene. Jarkiholi was seen as a candidate for one of the three deputy CM positions.

After the Congress formed the government, ministers MB Patil and HC Mahadevappa had told the media that Siddaramaiah would continue as the chief minister for a full term, causing embarrassment to the party then.

