DPA on Sankey Road project handed to BMLTA: Girinath

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has submitted documents regarding the construction of the controversial Sankey Road flyover project to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said on Friday.

Girinath reiterated that the widening of the road from Bhashyam Circle to Malleswaram 18th Cross and the construction of the flyover would reduce the traffic in the region.

“The BBMP has taken up the construction of the flyover for this reason. However, the locals are opposing the construction of the flyover. Therefore, a complete report regarding the construction of the flyover has been submitted to the Bangalore Metro Metropolitan Land Transport Authority,” Girinath said.

The civic body has submitted the detailed project report (DPR) and attached a copy of the high court order allowing the widening of Sankey Road. In a note to the BMLTA, the BBMP stated that in 2017, there was a plan for the construction of a grade separator at Bashyam Circle at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore. However, in May 2022, after revising the plan, the BBMP decided to construct a flyover from Bashyam Circle to Malleshwaram 18th Cross with an additional ₹35 crore.

The proposed widening of Sankey Tank Bund Road and the flyover from T Chowdaiah Road to 18th Cross has drawn criticism from residents, civic activists and urban experts. According to the residents, the project will not reduce the traffic congestion in the area, and the felling of trees close to the bund could have ecological implications.

Residents living close to Sankey Tank also said they were not consulted about the project before BBMP floated tenders. They sought a detailed project report (DPR) to be made public and public consultation before taking up the project.

Earlier, Girinath said that the project is necessary considering the increased volume of traffic in the area, adding that the opposition will not hinder its plans to proceed with the expansion.

The Sankey Tank bund road widening project was first proposed in 2011, and there was widespread agitation by residents and activists who approached Karnataka high court. After being delayed for several years, it was authorised by the Karnataka high court in 2011. The court ruled that the project was for the public good and must proceed with proper steps to follow the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act.

On January 15, residents of Vyalikaval, Sadashivanagar and Malleshwaram protested against cutting down 40 heritage trees for the project. Around 40 full-grown heritage trees in the heart of Malleswaram will be axed for the project, according to the BBMP. According to the residents, the project will not reduce the traffic congestion in the area and the felling of trees close to the bund could have serious ecological implications.

On January 20, over 2,000 students from Malleswaram, Vyalikaval and Sadashivnagar sent handwritten postcards to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai opposing the construction of the Sankey flyover. The residents have also started an online petition voicing their objections.

According to Citizens For Sankey, a resident organisation, “This proposed development will only cause further traffic bottlenecks, reduce walkability, and add more fuel to the issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru.”

The organisation claims that there has been no public consultation, and project details have not been shared with the public.