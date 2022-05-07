Dunzo reacts to Swiggy delivery boy's ‘outsourcing skill' in Bengaluru
This is a perfect example of Peak Bengaluru!
The internet has gone bonkers after a ‘lazy’ Swiggy delivery agent's story of outsourcing his delivery job of a Cafe Coffee Day coffee to Dunzo, another delivery service, went gone viral.
Dunzo reacted to the viral story by tweeting, “In the@peakbengaluru metaverse of madness, Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together. Hum bhi hain Joshi mein, delivery karein hosh mein, yun na aankhein dikha...Saailaaroo, saailaare! What say @swiggy_in :)”
When someone responded to Dunzo's witty reply quoting Shah Rukh Khan's hit song from the 90s as a reply to the story, saying ‘someone experienced maybe handling the account’, Dunzo responded again.
“Lowkey want to Goyal at the top of my lung - Apun bola tu mera thaila - and give you our delivery bag." Oly the Dunzo account manager can explain this tweet.
Swiggy too didn't shy away from talking about the story, asking Dunzo for a comment. But haven't spoken up after Dunzo's witty response.
Ronnie Screwvala hailed his ‘outsourcing’ skills by tweeting, “Outsourcing at its best! Just heard that a Swiggy delivery partner in Bangalore booked Dunzo to deliver his order. The delegation skills of the Swiggy delivery partner are off the charts.”
According to Shubhansh Shukla, it was a perfect example of 'DI in Angular, when services use a service'
Madhur Chadha feels that the Swiggy boy may have outsourced the job to himself and got paid by Swiggy and met his incentive target at Dunzo