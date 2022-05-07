Dunzo reacts to Swiggy delivery boy's ‘outsourcing skill' in Bengaluru
This is a perfect example of Peak Bengaluru!
The internet has gone bonkers after a ‘lazy’ Swiggy delivery agent's story of outsourcing his delivery job of a Cafe Coffee Day coffee to Dunzo, another delivery service, went gone viral.
Dunzo reacted to the viral story by tweeting, “In the@peakbengaluru metaverse of madness, Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together. Hum bhi hain Joshi mein, delivery karein hosh mein, yun na aankhein dikha...Saailaaroo, saailaare! What say @swiggy_in :)”
When someone responded to Dunzo's witty reply quoting Shah Rukh Khan's hit song from the 90s as a reply to the story, saying ‘someone experienced maybe handling the account’, Dunzo responded again.
“Lowkey want to Goyal at the top of my lung - Apun bola tu mera thaila - and give you our delivery bag." Oly the Dunzo account manager can explain this tweet.
Swiggy too didn't shy away from talking about the story, asking Dunzo for a comment. But haven't spoken up after Dunzo's witty response.
Ronnie Screwvala hailed his ‘outsourcing’ skills by tweeting, “Outsourcing at its best! Just heard that a Swiggy delivery partner in Bangalore booked Dunzo to deliver his order. The delegation skills of the Swiggy delivery partner are off the charts.”
According to Shubhansh Shukla, it was a perfect example of 'DI in Angular, when services use a service'
Madhur Chadha feels that the Swiggy boy may have outsourced the job to himself and got paid by Swiggy and met his incentive target at Dunzo
-
Tajinder Bagga case: BJP going all out to protect a ‘goon’, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday became the senior-most party member to react on the controversy surrounding Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga who was arrested by the Punjab police and later released, as he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for 'going all out to protect a goon'.
-
Delhi Metro announces new interchange hub to connect city centre with north
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday announced the construction of a new interchange hub at central Delhi's RK Ashram Marg metro station. On Friday, the Delhi government said that it will take up a mega-project to improve last-mile connectivity for commuters at the IIT Delhi and Panchsheel Park metro stations. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said connectivity of buses, autos and e-rickshaws will be made seamless at these two stations to ensure a hassle-free commute.
-
Fire breaks out inside LIC Building at Mumbai’s Ville Parle
A Level-2 fire was reported on the second floor of the LIC office building at SV Road in Mumbai's Ville Parle (West) on Saturday morning, fire officials said. According to officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported around 6.59am on Saturday morning after which rescue operations were initiated. MFB officials said that the flames originated on the second floor of the ground-plus-two building and no injuries have been reported so far.
-
Veteran Himachal Congress leader Sukh Ram suffers brain stroke
Veteran Congress leader and former telecom minister and Pandit Sukh Ram, 95, has been admitted to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Zonal Hospital in Mandi after Sukh Ram's suffered a brain stroke. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur offered Sukh Ram's family all help, including flying him to the national capital for advanced treatment. Sukh Ram served as the minister of communications and information technology from 1993 to 1996.
-
7 killed as fire breaks out in 2-storey building in Indore
Seven people were killed in a fire that broke out in an eight-storey building in Indore in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. The deceased include Ishwar Singh Sisodia (45), Neetu Sisodia (45), Ashish (30), Gaurav (38) and Akanksha (25). Among the dead, two people aged between 40 and 45 have not been identified yet. The state government has announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.
