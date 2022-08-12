ED attaches Bengaluru-based Mantri Developers' assets worth 300 crore

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news
Published on Aug 12, 2022 10:14 PM IST
According to a report by PTI, the provisional order to attach properties was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for allegedly "cheating" home buyers of 'Mantri Serenity', 'Mantri Web City' and 'MantriEnergia' residential projects – the real estate projects of Mantri Developers.
In June, the ED arrested the company's main promoter and director Sushil P Mantri.(HT File photo)
ByHT News Desk

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached immovable assets worth over 300 crore belonging to a Bengaluru-based real estate group Mantri Developers Private Limited that allegedly duped several home buyers.

According to a report by PTI, the provisional order to attach properties was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for allegedly "cheating" home buyers of 'Mantri Serenity', 'Mantri Web City' and 'MantriEnergia' residential projects – the real estate projects of Mantri Developers.

In June, the ED arrested the company's main promoter and director Sushil P Mantri.

The Castles Vista Private Limited and Buoyant Technology Constellations Private Limited – subsidiaries of Mantri Developers – "induced home buyers with rosily painted schemes, showing misleading brochures, falsification of delivery timelines and window dressing, but the flats have not been delivered even after seven to 10 years of taking deposits from prospective home buyers," the ED said in a statement.

The developers then used the home buyers' money for other projects, according to the ED investigation.

The home buyers' money, which was given to the developers in good faith, has been "diverted" for purposes other than construction of projects, resulting in "criminal misappropriation" and diversion of 300.4 crore out of the funds collected for wrongful purposes, the anti-money laundering agency further said.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
enforcement directorate bengaluru
