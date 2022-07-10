Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eid al-Adha 2022: Bakrid celebrated in coastal Karnataka
Eid al-Adha 2022: Bakrid celebrated in coastal Karnataka

The prayer was led by Maulana Abdul Rashid Nadvi at Jamia Masjid in Kudroli and Maulana Inaythullah Razvi at the Anjuman masjid here.
Hundreds of devotees participated in namaz held at various mosques in the two districts.(PTI file photo)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 04:26 PM IST
Muslims in Karnataka's coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday celebrated Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) with traditional fervour and gaiety.

Khateeb Hafeel Ashraf Sakafti at Muloor Juma masjid in Kaup, Maulana Mufti Saddam at Kundapur Juma Masjid, and Maulana Zahir Ahmed Alkasmi at Jamia Masjid in Karkala led the prayers in Udupi district.

Hundreds of devotees participated in namaz held at various mosques in the two districts.

Continuing rains in the coastal areas over the last one week did not dampen the celebration of Bakrid, known as the 'festival of sacrifice'.

