Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Eshwarappa, 1 official booked in Shivamogga
bengaluru news

Eshwarappa, 1 official booked in Shivamogga

The first information report (FIR) was registered after a special court for people’s representatives passed an order to hold a probe against Eshwarappa over alleged provocative statements made by him following the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade
HT had earlier reported that KS Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders disregarded repeated warnings by the Shivamogga district administration against carrying out a funeral procession for Harsha on February 21 (File)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa and Shivamogga city corporation member Channbasappa of BJP have been booked on charges of hurting religious feelings and disturbing public peace in Shivamogga, said a police official on Friday.

The first information report (FIR) was registered after a special court for people’s representatives passed an order to hold a probe against Eshwarappa over alleged provocative statements made by him following the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade. The court had asked police personnel of Doddapete station in Shivamogga district to hold the probe and file a report in the matter.

Eshwarappa is yet to respond to HT’s calls and messages for a response on the police investigation.

HT had earlier reported that Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders disregarded repeated warnings by the Shivamogga district administration against carrying out a funeral procession for Harsha on February 21. The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders anticipating communal unrest after the Bajrang Dal activist’s murder.

RELATED STORIES

The complaint stated that the minister and the Shivamogga corporator “propagated publicly that the murder of Harsha took place due to political and religious causes”. Complainant Riyaz Ahamed of Shivamogga Peace Organisation, said that he had approached police to lodge the complaint, however, no action was taken, following which he filed a private complaint in the court.

Acknowledging the complainant’s plea, the court had said: “The complainant has lodged a complaint before the jurisdictional police station and higher authorities also, but no action was taken.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP