EV sector witnesses significant employment growth; Bengaluru leads: Study

The electronic vehicle (EV) sector is witnessing significant employment growth in India with Bengaluru topping the list of cities, according to a study by CIEL Human Resources. Overall there was a 108 per cent increase (in the past two years) in average growth of employee in the electric vehicle space, according to the findings. Out of this, Bengaluru accounted for 62 per cent, followed by Delhi at 12, Pune at nine, Coimbatore at six and Chennai at three per cent, the data showed.

The survey titled 'Latest Employment Trends in EV sector 2022' was conducted among 15,200 employees over 52 companies, CIEL HR services stated.

Electric vehicle players have hired 2,236 employees in the last six months and women established their presence in almost all sectors in the segment.

Notably, only a handful companies such as Kinetic Green, Mahindra Electric, Convergence Energy Services, OBEN Electric, Ampere Vehicles have women at the top management positions, the study findings also showed.

The e-scooter factory of Ola at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu is entirely run by women.

"India is investing highly in the electric mobility shift. If India sustains this green momentum, the Indian EV segment will be a USD 206 billion opportunity by 2030," Aditya Narayan Mishra, chief executive officer of CIEL HR, said in a PTI report.

"With this rapid growth, there is high scope for engineering domains in the industry. The insights from the study will help companies in strategic decision making related to the Talent Ecosystem."

