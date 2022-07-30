Events in Bengaluru on July 30, 31; Plan your weekend
Published on Jul 30, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Mark your calendars for these exciting events in Bengaluru this weekend.
Events happening in Bengaluru on this Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 30 and 31 -
- Asia Jewels Show 2022: Jewellery exhibition at Gayathri Vihar, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. Register now at hrsmedia.in/ajfvisitor to visit the exhibition.
- Radhe Radhe - Stand Up Solo: A fun evening with Rahul Robin for the first time in Bengaluru, along with good food and social distancing at Glens Bakehouse in Koramangala for ₹299 onwards. For ages 18 and above only.
- Free Walking Tour Bangalore: If you are new to Bengaluru, this guided walking tour will give you a great induction of the city and its history. Explore the Garden City one step at a time for two and a half hours, or become a ‘guru’ of Bengaluru by signing up as a guide. Learn more on www.guruwalk.com/bengaluru
- Theatre Workshop: A three-hour-long event that will make for a fun Saturday morning at URU Brewpark for ₹499 per head.
- Monali Thakur Teaches Singing: A two and a half hour online streaming event for those who are not looking to leave their houses this weekend, because learning from your favourite singer is now possible at a click. Monali Thakur will take video lessons on unluclass FLOW at ₹999 per head.
