Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Events in Bengaluru on July 30, 31; Plan your weekend

Events in Bengaluru on July 30, 31; Plan your weekend

bengaluru news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Mark your calendars for these exciting events in Bengaluru this weekend.
Theatre, comedy, music, exhibitions, and many more: Here's what you can do this weekend.
ByYamini C S

Events happening in Bengaluru on this Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 30 and 31 -

  1. Asia Jewels Show 2022: Jewellery exhibition at Gayathri Vihar, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. Register now at hrsmedia.in/ajfvisitor to visit the exhibition.
  2. Radhe Radhe - Stand Up Solo: A fun evening with Rahul Robin for the first time in Bengaluru, along with good food and social distancing at Glens Bakehouse in Koramangala for 299 onwards. For ages 18 and above only.
  3. Free Walking Tour Bangalore: If you are new to Bengaluru, this guided walking tour will give you a great induction of the city and its history. Explore the Garden City one step at a time for two and a half hours, or become a ‘guru’ of Bengaluru by signing up as a guide. Learn more on www.guruwalk.com/bengaluru
  4. Theatre Workshop: A three-hour-long event that will make for a fun Saturday morning at URU Brewpark for 499 per head.
  5. Monali Thakur Teaches Singing: A two and a half hour online streaming event for those who are not looking to leave their houses this weekend, because learning from your favourite singer is now possible at a click. Monali Thakur will take video lessons on unluclass FLOW at 999 per head.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP