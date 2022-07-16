Events in Bengaluru today: Plan your weekend
Bengaluru news: Block your calendars for these exciting events in Bengaluru this Saturday
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 11:32 AM IST
Events happening in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 16:
Stand-up Comedy -
- HSR Comedy Nights: Earthlings Comedy Theatre and Catch Up Bengaluru, bring the best comedians to HSR Layout. This is the only stand-up comedy show in or around HSR Layout, so come down with your friends to a night filled with great jokes, food and drinks! Tickets on bookmyshow.com
- Wild Comedy Nights at Indiranagar: Comedy Shots presents Wild Comedy Nights at The Tilt Bar Republic as Somnath Padhy, Gautham Govindhan, and other regulars crack you up with their jokes. Tickets on bookmyshow.com
Music -
- Bloodywood Nine Inch Naans India Tour 2022 - 8 pm onwards at Gilly's Redefined (for 21+ only). Indian folk metal band Bloodywood is embarking on their 'Nine Inch Naans Tour' this month and will be touring Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad before heading out to play major festivals across Europe, the UK, the United States and Japan. Tickets on insider.in
- Classic Rock Thursdays ft DJ Shanu - at Hard Rock Cafe in Whitefield. It's time to enjoy the golden era of rock music as DJ Shanu plays the best classic rock songs of all time.
Theatre -
- Einstein - a play based on the life of Albert Einstein at Ranga Shankara with Naseeruddin Shah in the lead. Tickets on bookmyshow.com
Workshops and Parties -
- Vecna's Curse - A Stranger Things themed party at 9 pm with celebrity DJs at Farzi Cafe in Ashok Nagar.
- Dance-n-Drama Therapy Workshop - Deep psychological healing through playful movement and drama therapy exercises at Lahe Lahe Bengaluru.
