bengaluru news

Events in Bengaluru today & tomorrow: Plan your weekend

Block your calendars for these exciting events in Bengaluru this Saturday and Sunday.
Gear up this weekend for exciting events happening near you. (Pexels Image)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 08:57 AM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Events happening in Bengaluru on this Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 23 and 24:

1. The Bangalore Joke Experiment Stand-up Comedy - A one-hour joke-filled event for ages 16 and above organised at the Rolling Oven, Koramangala. The ticket starts from 150 only. Book tickets at BookMyShow.

2. Koramangala Karaoke Night - A late-night Karaoke Party at the Marcopolo café in Koramangala where you can buy a redeemable ticket of 300 and sing your heart out. Booze is not served at the venue, and the event is suitable for persons of age 8 and above.

3. Gaganyaan - A human spaceflight expo organised by ISRO Human Space Flight Centre at Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium

4. Uttari Betta Trek - Organised by Namma Trip, a 5-kilometre trek near Ramanagara for the weekend hikers with water games. A 12-hour programme suitable for ages 12 and above, at 1,099 per head. Booking allowed for a group of 10 individuals in total. Meeting point at Gopalan Arcade, Bengaluru.

5. Mystery Rooms - A one-hour escape room adventure at 700 per head. Suitable for ages 5 and above. Children between five to nine years old need to purchase a ticket and must be accompanied by a minimum of 2 adults. A team of two to eight people will be locked in a mysterious room and given one hour to find clues to escape.

