Events this weekend in Bengaluru: Dessert tasting, glass painting and more
You can dance at a music festival or learn about pregnancy and childbirth or just speak your heart out at a listener's circle this weekend in Bengaluru. Here are some options for an ideal weekend for you.
1. Artist Connect Dance Music Festival 2022: A musical night with lots of dancing. Sounds like a party right? Organised at Phoenix Marketcity , Whitefield, it will host award-winning Romanian dance pop act Akcent, among many others like DJ Praful Menon, DJ Panic, Progressive Bros and Vachhan Chinappa. The event will start by evening 5 p.m. onwards and will cost ₹499 per head for ages 18 and above only.
2. French Dessert Tour: You can treat your stomach to a French Dessert buffet and lots of tasting at the live pastry and culinary demo by professional chefs from the Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts, Bengaluru, on Saturday from 4:30 pm. A three-hour event for ₹799 onwards.
3. Listener's Circle: A meetup event for ages 16 and above for an hour and a half for ₹150 per head. Speak your heart and tell your story to a bunch of non-judgemental strangers at Lahe Lahe, Bengaluru.
4. Pregnancy and Child Birth Workshop: Also at Bengaluru's Lahe Lahe, this event guides moms-to-be and new moms on all things surrounding motherhood and beyond. Aarthi Padmanabhan, a Hatha yoga teacher of over 17 years will be educating women aged above 21 years for ₹1,770 a head.
5. Glass Painting and Upcycling Workshop: Organised at the Café Down The Alley at Bengaluru's BTM Layout on Sunday at 4 p.m., wake the artist in you with a workshop on glass painting. All material will be provided. The workshop is for ₹1250 a head for ages eight and above for two hours.