PM Modi lauds spl I-day song from Karnataka featuring stars from varied fields

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a special song ‘Vandemataram’ featuring Kannada stars and several popular faces from Karnataka and was all praises for the effort put in by the individuals. The song depicted the culture of Karnataka and the spirit of the state to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Modi wrote, “Excellent effort by leading achievers from Karnataka who have excelled in different fields.(Sic)”

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked the PM for sharing the video and recognising the leading achievers from the state. “Thanks to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for recognising & appreciating leading achievers from Karnataka who have excelled in different fields,” wrote Bommai.

The special song titled ‘Vandemataram’ was voiced by singer Vijay Prakash and directed by Santosh Ananddram. Music director Praveen D Rao composed the tune for the song.

The star-studded composition was led by actor Kichcha Sudeep, followed by the top actors, including Shivarajkumar, Arjun Sarja, Rishab Shetty, and Dhanunjay, in the Kannada film industry, widely known as Sandalwood industry.

Besides, author Bairappa and former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad also featured in the special number.

Further, prominent welfare workers like Salumarada Thimakka and Jogathi Manjamma were seen in the song. Thimakka was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2019 for her contribution to the environment. Manjamma was also conferred the Padma Shri for her contribution to the field of folk arts in 2021.

