Karnataka's 'offering to motherland' on Independence Day. Watch 'Vande Matram'
- Kannada film industry had united and released a special song on 75th Independence Day.
As India marks 75 years of India's freedom, the Kannada film industry had united and released a special song. The special song features all top Kannada actors and popular faces in the state. The song also depicts the culture of Karnataka and the spirit of the state to celebrate the Independence Day.
Titled ‘Vande Mataram’, the song is voiced by popular singer Vijay Prakash and it is being directed by Santosh Ananddram. Music director Praveen D Rao composed the tune of this song. The star-studded patriotic song features actor Kichcha Sudeep among other actions.
“Happy Independence Day to every Indian across the world.. This motherland is our home. Let us unite and make it more beautiful. Vande Mataram. Honored to be a part of this song. Thanks Santhosh Anand, Vijay Prakash and Praveen D Rao. (sic)," read a tweet by the actor.
Actors like Shivarajkumar, Arjun Sarja, Rishab Shetty and Dhanunjay can also be seen. Not just actors but people like Bairappa, Venkatesh Prasad were also seen in this Independence Day special number.
Prominent faces like Salumarada Thimakka and Jogathi Manjamma are also a part of the collaboration. Salumarada Thimakka was conferred with Padma Shri award in 2019 for her contribution to the environment. Jogathi Manjamma was also conferred with Padma Shri award for her contribution to the field of folk arts.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and shared the song. “Vandemataram. This is an offering to motherland by Kannada sadhaka," Bommai wrote.
Nationwide, 75 years of journey of independent India and key milestones are being celebrated on Monday.
