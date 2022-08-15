On Independence Day, Karnataka CM has announced these new schemes
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government has decided to launch new schemes on sanitation, nutrition, and for the well-being of farmers, labourers and the brave soldiers of the state on the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
He also said that the state government wants to empower Karnataka to make a contribution of at least USD 1 trillion to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of transforming India into a USD 5 trillion economy. "In order to create a clean and hygienic environment in government schools and colleges, 100 per cent toilet coverage will be achieved in the state at a cost of ₹250 crore," Bommai said.
In his address at the 76th Independence Day event at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here, he said a loan-cum-subsidy scheme up to ₹50,000 will be launched to support potters, blacksmiths, carpenters, sculptors, Bhajantri, basket weavers, Vishwakarmas, Madars and other artisans. The "Raitha Vidya Nidhi" for farmers' children will be extended to landless agriculture labourers too, he announced.
Aimed at promoting education for farmers' children, the Chief Minister's Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme was launched by the government for the first time in the country, under which, scholarship of ₹439.95 crore to 10.03 lakh children has been distributed. The scheme was subsequently extended to weavers, fishermen and yellow board taxi drivers' children too. Noting that 4,050 new anganwadis will be opened based on requirement, with special focus on dwellings of landless labourers, the Chief Minister said, "With this initiative, children of 16 lakh families would be benefitted with nutrition and early education.
This will also create job opportunity for 8,100 women." Further stating that soldiers dedicate and sacrifice their life to protect the country, he said, if a soldier from the state dies on duty, government job will be provided to one member of his family on compassionate grounds to provide security to his family. "Also, ₹25 lakh will be given to the kin, without any delay."
Pointing out that many new schemes were announced from the same platform last year to mark the 75th year of the country's independence and to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' meaningfully, Bommai said he is happy that the schemes were being completed as per the deadline and they will herald a new dawn in the life of all Kannadigas.
Highlighting that his government's moto is to build 'New Karnataka for New India', he said, "We have to become number one in the country in development, in enhancing skilled human resources, in new industries. This is our dream and let's all strive together to achieve it."
-
‘Still to achieve goal of egalitarian society’: Jharkhand CM
Chief minister Hemant Soren said though the tribals and downtrodden were empowered socially, financially and economically during the last 75 years, the goal of establishing an egalitarian society was still to be achieved. “We cannot achieve this goal unless we are successful in preventing exploitation of a person by another person,” Soren said after hoisting the national flag at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.
-
Independence Day celebrations held across J&K amid tight security
Independence Day celebrations were held across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday amid high security. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag at the SK stadium in Srinagar while chairpersons of the District Development Council were at the district headquarters to hoist the tricolour. In his address, L-G Sinha said the administration decided that 5 August will be celebrated as freedom from corruption day every year.
-
Chhattisgarh: 5 of a family die after house wall collapses in Bastar’s Kanker
In a tragic development on India's Independence Day, a couple and their three children were killed after a wall in their house collapsed in Bastar's Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Kanker superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said the incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area of the district when the victims were asleep in their mud house.
-
North Mumbai man detained for threat calls to Mukesh Ambani, family: Police
A man has been detained from the north Mumbai locality of Dahisar on Monday in connection with multiple phone calls that threatened Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The phone calls were received at a call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital run by Reliance Foundation. The suspect allegedly made a number of calls to the hospital.
-
Poverty can be eradicated if we provide education to all: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stressed on the need to provide quality education to the people of this country. He was speaking on the occasion of the country's Independence Day at the national Capital's Chhatrasal stadium. Kejriwal stated that education and access to healthcare are not freebies or 'free ki revdi' and poverty can be eradicated from country if we are able to provide quality education to all.
