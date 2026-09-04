Expired curd, bed bugs powder on dining table: 23 Bengaluru PGs under scanner

Several paying guest accommodations across Bengaluru are under scanner after officials reportedly seized expired food articles during inspections on Friday.

Teams of Food Safety and Drug Administration department conducted inspections at 64 paying guest accommodations (Representative Image/Jitendra Takale)

Teams of Food Safety and Drug Administration department conducted inspections at 64 paying guest accommodations, of which 23 were found to be flouting the food safety norms, officials said, news agency PTI reported.

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The inspections were carried out as per the directions of Minister for Health and Family Welfare, U T Khader, in view of the complaints over poor quality of food being served in PGs and lack of hygiene, officials were quoted as saying.

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Expired curd, Bisibele bath powder, rice flour, synthetic food colour, black pepper and misbranded mixture were found to be in use, and such food articles were seized as per the provisions of law, Srinivas K, Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration department, was quoted as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that notices were issued to a total of 23 PGS over deficiencies in hygiene and violations of food safety regulations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that notices were issued to a total of 23 PGS over deficiencies in hygiene and violations of food safety regulations {{/usCountry}}

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According to the department, during the inspections, various food safety aspects were examined as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011 and Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, including the method of preparation and storage of food articles.

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Twelve food samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis with the objective of examining the quality of food and compliance with food safetystandards, officials said.

Bed bugs powder found with food items

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The commissioner said that the officials found that bed bugs powder was kept on dining table along with food items at Nandana Elite PG, Bommasandra.

“Further, unused/non-food-related materials were found stored in an area where drinking water facilities were provided, along with overall unhygienic conditions. In view of these violations, the dining area was sealed," he added.

The department said that all PG owners and persons engaged in handling food have been instructed to strictly comply with the rules relating to food safety and hygiene.

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It has also directed that food articles shall be stored safely, quality raw materials shall be used, proper hygiene shall be maintained in kitchens and food preparation areas, and expired food articles shall not be used or distributed under any circumstances.

The department also warned that in case of any violation of food safety regulations, appropriate legal action will be initiated as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder.

Food safety inspection at Vidhana Soudha

Meanwhile, the department also conducted an inspection of the pantry of the cabinet hall at Vidhana Soudha during the Cabinet meeting on September 3 at 11 am.

The inspection covered checking of cleanliness, food storage safety, food quality and inventory management.

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The team checked that the floors, shelves, corners, and appliances were clean and free of dust and ensured sinks and drainage systems functioned properly without water leaks.

"Verified all items are clearly labelled with manufacturing and expiry dates and inspected for signs of pests, rodents, or droppings," the department said in its statement.