Farmers Protest: Karnataka CM condemns the arrest of Hubballi farmers in Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has condemned the arrest of state farmers in Madhya Pradesh who were heading to the national capital to protest against the central government. He also demanded the MP government to release the farmers immediately and allow them to participate in New Delhi’s farmer protest. Karnataka CM condemns the arrest of Hubballi farmers in Madhya Pradesh

In an X post, the chief minister said, “The arrest of Hubballi farmers by the Madhya Pradesh government, as they were heading to a protest in Delhi tomorrow, is highly condemnable. I demand that the Madhya Pradesh government immediately release all the farmers from our state who have been arrested and allow them to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi tomorrow. Although the government of Madhya Pradesh has made the arrests, it is clear that the criminal brain behind this act is the central BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Siddaramaiah also said that BJP always targets farmers and alleged that main aim of PM Modi led BJP government is to intimidate farmers. “Whether it's at the center or in the states, whenever BJP comes to power, history bears witness that their first act of aggression is against the farmers. The first time BJP came to power in Karnataka, farmers asking for fertilizer were ruthlessly shot down by the government led by B.S. Yediyurappa. Several farmers died due to the violence inflicted on protesting farmers in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh by Narendra Modi's government at the center. Looking at the current actions of Narendra Modi's government, it seems their main aim is to intimidate the farmers into submission,” Siddaramaiah added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Sunday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Uttar Pradesh borders to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order. Over 50,000 security personnel have been deployed at the borders.

Delhi police reportedly received input from intelligence agencies on severe law and order problems. Some anti-social elements/agitator groups may likely take advantage of the situation, said a police order. A ban has already been imposed on carrying corrosive substances, explosives, firearms, or any lethal weapons or articles capable of being used as a weapon of offence or defence at any public place in the city.