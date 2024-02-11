Farmers' Delhi-Chalo' protest on Feb 13: Section 144 imposed at Delhi-UP borders. What is prohibited?

Ahead of another agitation by farmers on February 13, the Delhi Police on Sunday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Uttar Pradesh borders to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order. Farmers of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) during protest outside the Noida authority office on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HTPhoto)(HT_PRINT)

“Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law & Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area,” the Delhi Police said in an order.

According to the order, the gathering of public at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas in the jurisdictional area of north east district will be prohibited.

“Prohibit entering of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses, Trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, on horses etc, carrying protestors in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh. Order that the North East District Police shall make all efforts to prevent protestors from entering Delhi,” the order stated.

“Order that no person / protestor shall be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, trishul, spears, lathi, rods etc. North East District Police shall make all efforts to detain these persons at the spot. Order that any person found to be acting in contravention to this order shall be liable to be punished under section 188 of the India Penal Code, 1860,” it added.

Elaborate arrangements are also underway to seal the Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts ahead of the planned 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Why are farmers protesting?

Farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP), one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws in 2021.

They are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and “justice” for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

In 2020, a large number of farmers from Punjab and nearby areas of Ambala gathered at the Shambhu border and broke police barriers to march towards Delhi.

The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, held a year-long protest on Delhi's border points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – against the three now-repealed farm laws.

Earlier, the Haryana government invoked Section 144 in Panchkula, prohibiting processions, demonstrations, and the carrying of weapons, said DCP Sumer Singh Pratap.

The Haryana Police has issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to limit travel on main roads on February 13 due to anticipated disruptions. Alternative routes have been suggested for commuters travelling between Chandigarh and Delhi to mitigate potential traffic congestion.

Mobile internet services and bulk SMSes have been suspended in seven Haryana districts to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public order.

Senior police officials, including Haryana's DGP and Ambala's SP, have conducted inspections at border points to assess security arrangements.

Concrete barricades and road closures have been set up at the Shambhu border, while the Ghaggar river bed has been dug up to impede movement.

