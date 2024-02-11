Section 144 in Panchkula, mobile internet snapped in 7 Haryana districts ahead of farmers' Delhi march | 10 points

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have declared a massive 'Delhi Chalo' march, scheduled for February 13, involving over 200 farmers' unions. The purpose is to intensify pressure on the central government to meet various demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. This mobilisation has sparked significant administrative and security measures, including the imposition of Section 144 in Panchkula and the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in several districts of Haryana.

Paramilitary personnel stay vigil after security tightened ahead of the Farmers' march to Delhi, which is scheduled to be held on 13th February, in Ambala on Saturday.(ANI)