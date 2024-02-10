 Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ call: Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS in 7 dists - Hindustan Times
Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ call: Haryana govt orders suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS in 7 dists

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 11, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The seven districts where mobile internet services and all dongle services will remain shut for more than 48 hours are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

The Haryana government on Saturday ordered suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts from February 11 morning to February 13 midnight in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ call given by certain farmers’ organisations.

Barricading by police and local administration being done as security being enhanced in Ambala in view of farmers' call for march to Delhi, on Saturday. (ANI)
Barricading by police and local administration being done as security being enhanced in Ambala in view of farmers' call for march to Delhi, on Saturday. (ANI)

An order issued by the home department on the advice of the state intelligence said there is an apprehension of tension, agitation, damage of property and disturbance of peace of tranquillity in these districts in view of the farmer’s call.

It further said there is a possibility of misuse of internet services to spread inflammatory material and rumours. The order said the measure is intended to stop the spread of misinformation through social media platforms and to stop facilitation and mobilisation of agitators who can cause loss of life and property by indulging in arson and violence.

