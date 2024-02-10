Punjab-Haryana border sealed ahead of farmers' Delhi march on Feb 13, mobile internet suspended

Punjab and Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind and Fatehabad districts will be sealed ahead of the farmers' Delhi march on February 13, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. More than 200 farmers' unions will take part in the march. The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts -- Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Another farmers' protest on the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday.

The planned protest is a grim reminder of the farmers' protest in 2020 which went on for a year on the Delhi border as this time too, farmers are coming to the national capital with all essential items, ration, and cylinders.

Both the Punjab and Haryana governments have made elaborate arrangements to ensure there is no law and order situation and the public is not inconvenienced.

Delhi chalo march on Feb 13: Here are 10 latest updates

1. Haryana on alert: Haryana Police already alerted the commuters two days in advance to limit their travel on the main roads.

2. Chandigarh to Delhi route: Commuters going from Chandigarh to Delhi have been asked to take alternative routes via Derabassi, Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or through Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal.

3. Delhi to Chandigarh route: Delhi to Chandigarh commuters have been asked to use Karnal, Indri/Pipli, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, or Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, Ramgarh route.

4. Alternative traffic arrangements: Traffic routes in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa will be changed keeping in mind the farmers' march.

5. Farmers' route: The farmers have planned to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu border, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali border. But Haryana police said Punjab farmers will not be allowed to enter Haryana.

6. Emergency arrangement: Police have prepared concrete blocks, barbed wire, sandbags, barricades and other items at the Shambhu border in Ambala. Haryana Police have deployed 50 companies of central paramilitary forces.

7. Mobile internet suspension: Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts from 6am on February 11 to 23:59pm on February 13.

8. 'Disruption of public utilities': The mobile internet suspension order said there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in above mentioned districts on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours.

9. Farmer leaders' meeting with ministers: To stop the farmers from coming to Delhi, a delegation of three ministers including Piyush Goyal was sent to Chandigarh to talk to the farmer leaders. The leaders said a second round of meeting was promised but Delhi Chalo march will take place.