3 ministers in Chandigarh; protesting UP farmers stand on Delhi-Noida border

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Nityanand Rai and Arjun Munda have been deputed to go to Chandigarh to meet farmer leaders a week before their planned Delhi March on February 13 called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. After 2020, the farmers' issue again knocked the door of the Capital on Thursday as thousands of Noida, Greater Noida farmers reached the Delh-Noida border and were stopped by the police from entering the Capital -- creating a huge traffic snarl in Noida, Greater Noida. Traffic snarl in Delhi on Thursday because of UP farmers' protest which was stopped at Noida border.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Pandher said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann coordinated with them for arranging the meeting with the central team.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Why farmers are protesting?

Two different protests are going on. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced Delhi Chalo on February 13 in which more than 200 farmers' unions are likely to take part. Their plan is to reach Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu border, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali border.

Their demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support price, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and labourers, debt waiver and withdrawal of police cases.

Why are Noida, Greater Noida farmers protesting?

Farmer groups of Noida, Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023. Their demand is a hike in compensation and developed plots against their lands acquired by authorities. On Thursday, they started a march to Parliament with their demands and were stopped at the Delhi-Noida border. Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha are some of the farmers' organisations taking part in this protest. Section 144 was imposed around the Delhi-Noida border while commuters had a hard time. Delhi Traffic police alerted commuters from time to time over traffic congestion in and around Mahamaya flyover. Routes connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Ghazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara and Loni borders expect traffic, police said. In Noida, traffic alerted commuters about farmers' movement on tractors.