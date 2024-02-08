 Farmers protest march to Parliament stopped in Noida; traffic disrupted | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Farmers protest march to Parliament stopped in Noida; traffic disrupted

Farmers protest march to Parliament stopped in Noida; traffic disrupted

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 02:55 PM IST

The Noida traffic police earlier issued an advisory asking people to use alternative routes as heavy traffic was expected on many roads due to farmers’ protest.

Hundreds of farmers were on Thursday stopped by police near the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida as they tried to march to Parliament. In a video shared by news agency PTI, farmers were seen trying to climb the barricades placed by the police personnel near the flyover. Policemen were also seen in the video.

Farmers protesting at the Mahamaya flyover in Noida.(PTI)
Farmers protesting at the Mahamaya flyover in Noida.(PTI)

The Noida traffic police earlier issued an advisory asking people to use alternative routes as heavy traffic was expected on several arterial roads due to the farmers’ protest. “Traffic going from Sector 15 to Jhundpura will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk from where they can move ahead to their destinations, Similarly, traffic from Sandeep Paper Mill will be diverted towards IGL Chowk in Sector 1 and Rohan Motors T-point. From there, vehicles can go towards Golchakkar Chowk or Ashok Nagar to go to their destination,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Anil Yadav said.

Yadav further said that vehicles using the Rajnigandha Chowk to go to Sector 18, 27, 37 and other nearby areas won't face any issues.

Farmers from villages in Noida on Wednesday said that they were all set to stage a protest outside Parliament in Delhi demanding a hike in land compensation and better rehabilitation facilities for their families. Protesters said they would enter the national capital through tractors, buses, and various other vehicles. They planned to assemble at the Mahamaya flyover and then march towards Delhi around noon on Thursday.

“We have made arrangements for the protest march that will begin from Noida’s Mahamaya flyover and go to Parliament House in Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh government is not addressing our demand for 10% of total land acquired for residential purposes, 64.7% hiked land compensation, permission for commercial activities on residential plots and other benefits,” Bharatiya Kisan Ekta Sangh leader Sukhbir Yadav said speaking about their protest.

(With PTI inputs)

Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
