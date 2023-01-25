File complaints officially instead of tweeting, B'luru police appeal to public

The Bengaluru police appealed to the residents of the city to walk into the police stations and file complaints with full details instead of sharing on social media. After many complaints went viral on Twitter, police said that investigation can only be done with full details and due process must be followed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru South tweeted, “Social media is like a bridge between police & public but for police to work efficiently public needs to give their reports with complete information so please come to your local police station and file complaints officially.” The reaction came after many residents shared their woes through Twitter and tagged Bengaluru police handles in the tweet.

Recently, Two police constables of Bengaluru’s Bendepalya police station were suspended for allegedly harassing a young man. Vaibhav Patil, an intern at a private firm in the city, posted a long Twitter thread explaining how he was harassed and threatened for money. The post, which was widely shared with many questioning the police action, was, however, deleted later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in December, two police personnel in Bengaluru, who allegedly extorted a couple amid patrolling, were suspended. The department also initiated further action against the two after the Twitter complaint went viral and said that such behavior will not be tolerated in the police department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON