FIR registered against Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College. Here's why

A police case has been registered against Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru for allegedly organising an event without seeking prior permission from the authorities. College management conducted an event on Independence Day and it caused inconvenience to the public, news agency PTI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (central division) R Srinivas Gowda told PTI, "Over 8,000 students attended the event and on August 15, such large number of crowds were not allowed to gather in the city without police permission. Hence, we have registered a case against the college management."

The videos that went viral on social media also showed police personnel intervening at the college fest to control the crowd. PTI also reported that people bought tickets to the fest which were sold for ₹100.

The college management reportedly did not allow a few students inside despite they having a visitor's pass, and students started screaming in protest. This led to inconvenience to the residents around, said the report.

The college management had also allegedly forced students to sell around 10,000 tickets for the fest. The tickets were printed and even distributed among the college students even before the fest. However, around 8000 people showed up to the event on August 15 and allegedly caused disruption to commuters and residents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}