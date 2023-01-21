Five held in abduction case at Mangaluru.

Five people have been arrested in connection with a case of abduction of two youths in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Sunday. The youths, both cousins, arrived from abroad and were allegedly abducted for ransom on Friday.

While one was released by the abductors, the other was rescued, the police said. The arrested five were in their late 20s and 30s City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the car the five were travelling in was intercepted at Arkula on suspicion. But, they escaped after attacking the police personnel. Later, the police rounded them up. It is learnt that the kidnapping was carried out at the behest of a rowdy-sheeter in Bengaluru. The Commissioner said two more accused are yet to be arrested.

