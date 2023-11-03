Five people killed in collision between motorcycle and truck in Karnataka

In a tragic incident, as many as five people from a family were killed in a fatal accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Thursday, according to reports. The five victims, including two children, met with the grave accident near the Balluragi village in Kalaburagi district.

In total, 23 people from Karnataka have been killed in road accidents since last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred within the Afzalpur police station limits when a two-wheeler crashed into a truck, news agency ANI reported. The identities of the deceased have not been revealed as of yet.

A Srinivasulu, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kalaburagi, spoke to reporters and said, "All five people died after a motorcycle collided with a truck near Balluragi village in Kalaburagi district.

READ | Karnataka: 13 including four women dead in road accident in Chikkaballapura

Cops have also registered a case in the matter and are in the midst of probing the accident. "A case has been registered at Afzalpur Police Station in Kalaburagi district," A Srinivasulu told the agency.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited shortly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes days after a similar ghastly incident where 13 people including four women were killed in a crash between an SUV and a parked tanker in Chikkaballapura. The accident is suspected to have happened due to low visibility. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the kin of all accident victims in the case.

READ | Five including three children from Karnataka killed in separate accidents

Moreover, five persons from Karnataka, including three differently-abled children, were killed in two separate accidents just last week.

Three differently-abled children from Karnataka were knocked down by a train as they were trying to cross a track in the outskirts of Chennai last Tuesday, while in a separate incident on the same day, as many as six people were killed while they were returning from a religious trip after their car fell into a river, out of whom two of the victims were from Karnataka capital Bengaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!