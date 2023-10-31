Forest officials put cages to catch leopard sighted on outskirts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Forest department officials have put up two cages to catch a leopard that strayed into residential areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru. (HT Archives)

The forest department on Monday launched an operation to catch a leopard that strayed into residential areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru, officials said.

The action came after the leopard’s movement was caught in CCTV cameras at a few places of Bengaluru rural, including the Singasandra AECS layout of Bommanahalli. Forest officials have asked people to remain vigilant.

“We have placed two cages near a stone quarry in Bharat Nagar today to catch the leopard,” Bengaluru rural deputy conservator of forest (DCF) M K Ravindra said. “We have formed teams for night patrolling and police personnel would also take part in the patrolling.”

Ravindra said he would hold meetings with residents of the areas where leopard was sighted to tell them to take precautionary measures. “People will be advised to avoid late night and early morning walks. The leopard might have strayed into the residential areas in search of food.”

Department staff used a public address system to inform residents about the presence of the leopard and urged them to remain vigilant. Leopard sightings have been reported in apartment complexes in Singasandra, Hospalaya, and Kudlu.

“On October 29 at 2:55 am, the leopard was seen in the Hongasandra area,” AECS layout resident B Venu told reporters. “This is the first time that a leopard has been sighted in this area.”

Local residents have expressed concern over the leopard sightings, urging the forest department to take catch the big cat. “We are considering the use of drones to monitor the situation closely,” a forest official said.

