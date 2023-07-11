Ex employee hacks to death MD, CEO of Bengaluru firm Aeronics Internet: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Jul 11, 2023 07:34 PM IST

According to the police, the deceased are identified as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar who were serving as MD and CEO of the private firm.

The chief executive officer (CEO) and the managing director (MD) of Aeronics Internet Company were murdered allegedly by a former employee of the firm on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred at 6th cross of Pampa Extension Amrithahalli in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the deceased are identified as Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar who were serving as MD and CEO of the private firm. The accused, Felix, is said to be a former employee of the Aeronics Internet Company and the incident occurred at 6th cross of Pampa Extension Amrithahalli in Bengaluru.

Laxmi Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (North-East) said, “The accused entered into the office and attacked the CEO and MD with a sword. Both died while on the way to hospital. The investegation is underway.”

The accused is on a run.

(More details are awaited)

