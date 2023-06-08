The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah called on former prime minister Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Forooq Abdullah called it a cordial meeting with his old friend and clarified that it doesn’t have any political significance.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah meets ex-PM Devegowda in Bengaluru

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Abdullah said, “I am here to thank former PM Devegowda for what he had done during his tenure as the prime minister. When no one dared to come to Jammu and Kashmir by fearing the terrorists, he came to my state and launched many development projects. He played a crucial role in proving that Kashmir and its people are part of this nation.”

He further slammed the recent movies like The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files and said that such movies will only destroy the unity of the country. “India belongs to every one of us. Whether you're Muslim, Hindu, Sikh or whatever you are. Whether you belong to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or Kashmir, India belongs to everyone. We are all one. And these films are made to destroy India,” he said.

However, the JD (S) has maintained silence on the invitation by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, asking the opposition parties to unite against BJP, ahead of 2024 general elections.

When asked about whether JD(S) will be joining the opposition front, Deve Gowda replied by saying that no party in the country avoided BJP in the past. “Show me one party in the country, which did not join hands with BJP in the past. A few leaders in Congress too joined hands with BJP, indirectly,” he told reporters.

(With ANI inputs)